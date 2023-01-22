Another loss in the fire fighter community here in the Stateline

KIRKLAND (WREX) — A Stateline fire department announced the passing of one of their fire fighters and EMTs.
The start of 2023 has been difficult for the Illinois Fire Community. Four separate Illinois Fire Departments have announced the loss of one of their fire fighters. One of them being right here in the Stateline.
The Kirkland Community Fire District posted the following statement, "The members of the Department wish to convey our deepest sympathy to Kenny's family & join the entire community in mourning his departure. Ken was larger than life in every respect and his dedication to duty & service to his beloved Kirkland will never be forgotten."
Arrangements are still pending at this time