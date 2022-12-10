Another gloomy day ahead followed by more cloudiness into the upcoming week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cloudy and dreary conditions continue into Sunday and the start of the week. An active pattern for the midweek brings rain chances back to the Stateline.
Waking up this morning we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with a little bit of fog. Fog dissipates as the day goes on however, we still have a rather thick layer of clouds overhead. Temperatures gradually warm into the upper 30s to low 40s for the day.
Unfortunately, Monday is similar to Sunday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
We don't see much of the sun this week as a low-pressure system approaches and brings us rain and windy conditions for Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system could bring the Stateline up to an inch or more of rain.
By the end of the week, temperatures drop back to more December like, and we could still see remnant flurries into Friday. Next weekend it looks like the sun returns and cooler temperatures remain.