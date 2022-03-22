Annual IceHogs jersey auction night to benefit Greg Lindmark Foundation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs announced this year's annual jersey auction night will benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation.
This year's jersey auction night will be held on Saturday, April 9 at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 6 p.m.
The 2022 uniform theme will pay tribute to the Wagon Wheel Cardinals: one of the earliest semi-professional hockey teams in the Stateline.
The Cardinals were based out of the historical Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton from 1958-62 and competed in the Illinois Ice Hockey League for four seasons, earning an all-time record of 64-57-7 with their best campaign coming during the 1958-59 season (20-2-0-0).
Fans attending the game can bid on the specialty game-worn sweaters, with proceeds from the auction benefiting the IceHogs Charitable Foundation.
Following the auction, the IceHogs Charitable Foundation will donate a portion of the jersey proceeds to the Greg Lindmark Foundation, which was established in honor of Retired Rockford Deputy Chief Greg Lindmark, who took his own life after suffering issues related to post-traumatic stress from his line of duty as a first responder.
The Greg Lindmark Foundation serves to reduce the impact of cumulative stress and trauma on first responders by providing awareness, education and confidential counseling.