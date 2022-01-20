Annual count of local homeless population next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Officials from throughout the area will be out checking in on the local homeless population.
Next Monday and Tuesday, the City of Rockford will help conduct an annual count of the homeless population throughout the Rockford area.
The count is a part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Annual Point in Time Count of the Homeless.
Staff from the City of Rockford Health and Human Services will take part in the process, along with the Rockford Police, Fire and Park District Police Departments as well as the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition. The volunteers will cover both sheltered and unsheltered homeless populations in Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb Counties.
Angie Walker, City of Rockford Homeless Program Coordinator, says people are still homeless and living outside no matter the weather conditions.
"You kind of suspect if it were warm out, you might find more people outdoors," Walker says. "You will still find people living outside even in this cold weather."
Volunteers helping conduct the count will visit drop-in centers, emergency rooms and other outdoor and indoor locations to estimate the total population experiencing literal homelessness.
Walker says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made homeless situations across the country even worse.
"We have some folks who have come newly into the homeless population due to evictions, due to loss of jobs and stuff like that through the pandemic," Walker says.
Volunteers will help engage with the homeless and start helping them begin the process of finding permanent housing.
The U.S. HUD Department's annual count is required to be done within the last ten days of January and will be used to shape policy both locally and nationally.
The Jubilee Center in Rockford welcomes the homeless population and gives them a warm place to stay. Kathleen Combs, Outreach Advocate for Jubilee, says it is important for the government to know what assistance to provide.
"Overall, it's so HUD has the numbers for grants and for everything so we have the funding needed to help the homeless," Combs says.
The count will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 and run through 3 p.m. Wednesday.