Anderson takes aim at Bellator championship in Chicago

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS LATE THIS EVENING DUE TO EARLY SNOW SHOWERS... Scattered heavier snow showers brought patches of minor snow accumulations to some area roadways during the evening hours. While accumulating snow has ended, untreated roads may be slippery late this evening due to lingering wet or slushy surfaces and temperatures hovering just below freezing. Be alert if traveling late this evening, and be especially cautious on bridge decks where icy conditions may be present. Areas most affected are parts of northern Illinois north of the I-90 corridor, and south of I-80 near the Kankakee area.