Anderson takes aim at Bellator championship in Chicago

Corey Anderson, Vadim Nemkov fight called 'no contest' after clash of heads

Rockton native Corey Anderson will fight for a Bellator title in his home state.

CHICAGO (WREX) — Rockton native Corey Anderson admitted he wasn't super excited at first when he found out he'd be fighting in his home state. But as his rematch with Vadim Nemkov for the Bellator light heavyweight championship got closer, the idea grew on him.

"I finally get to go and perform not only for the belt, but perform for the belt in front of some of these people who inspired me and molded me into the man I am today," Anderson said. "After that I got super excited and now I'm just fired up ready to go."

He knows he'll have a lot of supporters in the house cheering him on at Wintrust Arena Friday night. His previous fight with Nemkov ended as a no-contest after Anderson took a headbutt from Nemkov that caused the end of the fight as Anderson was closing in on victory. He'll try to finish off that victory this time, along with the big payday and prestige that come with it.

The fight airs on Showtime Friday night.

