An active week is off to a soggy start

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain showers take over our Monday as another chance for active weather returns later this week.
After a dry weekend, showers move in early Monday morning. The rain will come in waves with some bringing a few soaking showers. Grab an umbrella as you head out with more rain expected this evening.
With a soggy morning, the afternoon may bring a brief break in the rain with more scattered showers to arrive into the early evening. There may a thunderstorm or two imbedding with some of the rain.
Most of the showers will come to an end overnight leaving behind just an isolated shower into the early morning. Tuesday will stay dry with cloud cover staying put for a gloomy day.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 40's this afternoon and lowers 40's for Tuesday as temperatures start to drop as we move through the week.
By Wednesday, afternoon highs will only reach the upper 30's. The middle of the week will also bring the next active weather with showers to reach us into the evening. As temperatures will drop, rain will see snow mixing in and this activity will continue to move through into Thursday morning.
Accumulating snow is possible, however chances remain low. As some details remain unclear, stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to the event.