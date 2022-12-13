An active pattern is ahead as rain showers are on our doorstep

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yet another gloomy grey day ahead as rainy weather is right on our doorstep.
Pesky cloud cover continues to impact our forecast as temperatures remain in the low to mid 30s this morning. The only thing different today compared to the past few days is that there will be a breeze that will increase as the day goes on.
Temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to low 40s again, with gusts up to 20-25 mph this afternoon increasing to 35-40 mph by the overnight hours.
Showers approach the wester counties of the Stateline by the 2-3 o'clock hours while the interior counties see showers closer to the 4-6 o'clock hours. These cold soaking showers will continue overnight and into the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Temperatures for Wednesday will be close to the 50-degree mark and will drop drastically after that. From the mid-morning hours to the afternoon hours on Wednesday we see a break in the rain shower before a second round of heavy rain returns by the late afternoon to evening hours.
As temperatures fall into the middle 30's Wednesday, some showers will transition into a rain and snow mix. Again, showers taper off for portions of Thursday, we could see a rain/snow/mix throughout the day and into Friday as well. Minor accumulations are not out of the picture.
Colder air moves in for the end of the week with subfreezing high temperatures expected for the day on Friday, Saturday and for the start of next week.