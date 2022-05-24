America's Table Tennis Team Championship held this weekend in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The 17th Annual America's Table Tennis Team Championship will be at UW Sports Factory (305 South Madison Street) this weekend, May 27 through 29.
Over 200 players from 18 states and 23 countries will be competing on 48 tables in this Olympic sport for more than $10,000 in cash prizes and awards.
Olympic Gold Medalists, National College Champions, world-class juniors, and world-ranked elite players will all be under the same roof to play.
Friday, May 27, is open play where all can play and watch table tennis.
The competition begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and runs through 8 p.m.
Division competition continues Sunday at 9 a.m. and the finals will occur at 2 p.m.
The event is open to the public, with no charge for parking or entry.