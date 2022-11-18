 Skip to main content
Amboy falls short for 8-man title; Golembiewski leads Monroe to WIAA state title

Monroe state title

The Clippers fall to West Central, while Monroe finishes off an undefeated season.

MONMOUTH/MADISON (WREX) — Amboy's bid for a state championship fell short, as West Central took home the 8-Man Football state championship Friday night. The Heat beat the Clippers, 44-36, a much closer game than when the played in the regular season. A great season for Amboy falls just short of hoisting the big trophy.

In Wisconsin, former Orangeville head coach Toby Golembiewski won his first state title, leading Monroe to a 35-14 win over West Salem in the WIAA Division 3 championship game. The Cheesemakers rushed for 359 yards in the game, with Tucker Markham accounting for 170 of those and four touchdowns.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

