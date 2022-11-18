Amboy falls short for 8-man title; Golembiewski leads Monroe to WIAA state title

MONMOUTH/MADISON (WREX) — Amboy's bid for a state championship fell short, as West Central took home the 8-Man Football state championship Friday night. The Heat beat the Clippers, 44-36, a much closer game than when the played in the regular season. A great season for Amboy falls just short of hoisting the big trophy.
In Wisconsin, former Orangeville head coach Toby Golembiewski won his first state title, leading Monroe to a 35-14 win over West Salem in the WIAA Division 3 championship game. The Cheesemakers rushed for 359 yards in the game, with Tucker Markham accounting for 170 of those and four touchdowns.