Alpine Kiwanis Club awards $21,000 in youth scholarships

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Every year, the Alpine Kiwanis Club presents scholarships to young people in the area who wish to pursue post-secondary education.
This year, seven students each received $3,000 scholarships.
Funding was made possible by proceeds raised during the 2021 Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days event and the Alpine Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.
The seven recipients are:
- Audrey Hammer of Rockford Christian High School
- Lizeth Martinez-Medrano of Auburn High School
- Evelyn Molina of Belvidere North High School
- Dylan Paccagnini of Hononegah High School
- Sara Rothermel of Durand High School
- Tauryn Walker of Auburn High School
- Kaitlyn Wrage of Hononegah High School