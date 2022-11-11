Alpine Academy of Rockford honors Veterans Day with special ceremony

ROCKFORD (WREX) — November 11th marks Veterans Day all across the United States.
A chance to remember, salute and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces.
Veterans Day 2022 is the 103rd observance of the anniversary of the end of World War One more than a century ago.
Alpine Academy of Rockford students welcomed some very special guests Friday, to honor them for their service.
The annual ceremony let's students show their gratitude through various American themed songs.
The chance to sing to the different veterans in attendance meant just a little bit more for one student.
"It feels really great because my Grandpa was a veteran but he passed away so this was always a thing I could really thank all the veterans and my Grandpa," sixth grader Ariyana Healy said.
The Veterans in attendance knew that they would need to have the Kleenex handy as the ceremony brings up tons of emotions.
Charles Valentine served in the Army from 1969 to 1971 and says seeing students and their parents come together to recognize the special individuals is long overdue.
"It's heartwarming, I can't say any more than that, it will bring tears to my eyes if i'm not careful," Valentine said.
"Many years ago, there was never any recognition, before Afghanistan and Iraq, nobody seemed to care that we did anything and then all of a sudden it blew up to where now Veterans Day is a big day and all the Veterans get recognized like they should be," he said.
Each branch of the military was recognized with their respective songs and given a standing ovation before being awarded a special pin from the school.
For Army Veteran and American Legion member Dave Davis, his message to the young men and women in attendance was simple.
"Remember, your Veterans are the reason why you get to do what you get to do now," he said.
"If it wasn't for the Veterans, you wouldn't have all the freedom, privileges, and everything else that's available to the United States."
A donation was taken at the ceremony and will be given to the American Legion Post 1207 to help local Veterans.