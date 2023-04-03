Afternoon showers leads us into an active Tuesday!

Keep the rain gear handy this afternoon and evening as some scattered showers roll in later today. As we head into Tuesday the Stateline faces another threat for severe weather.
As we head into the afternoon hours clouds take over and by the mid to late afternoon scattered showers arrive. These showers become more widespread this evening and some spots may even hear a rumble of thunder or see some small hail. These showers continue throughout the overnight hours and eventually fizzle out by Tuesday mornings commute.
Most if not all the area has a dry start to Tuesday, however another potential for severe weather returns by the afternoon to evening hours. Our entire area is under a 3 out of 5 for severe potential, with Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, and half of Stephenson Counties under a 4 out of 5.
All threats are possible including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. The biggest concern will be for damaging winds and tornadoes.
Similar to how last week's severe storms went, there may be a few rounds of storms. The first round being right around the 2 to 5 p.m. time frame. The second round of showers and storms moves in during the late evening to overnight hours, these are the ones that hold a chance for scattered severe storms. As a cold front sweeps through into Wednesday morning, a few storms may also become severe during the early morning hours.
There are some uncertainties on whether the environment will allow for these storms to develop, if they do storms will quickly become severe.
Stay tuned to the forecast for more details and stay weather aware into tomorrow.