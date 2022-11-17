After snow showers exit, arctic air moves in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a few snowy days, bitter cold air will take over heading into the weekend.
This afternoon brings a few scattered snow showers into the area. Some may bring pockets of heavier snow and may briefly reduce visibility.
Most of this activity will exit later this evening as we'll stay quiet and cloudy overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20's for a chilly night. There will be a slight breeze as well making it feel a little cooler than what the thermometer may read.
Temperatures will continue to drop into Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs for tomorrow only reach the middle 20's with wind chills falling into the single digits.
Friday may also bring a few flurries, there will likely not be much for accumulations. Cloud cover will remain through Saturday.
As we head into the weekend, wind chills will drop below zero by Saturday afternoon. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour bringing very chilly conditions for the weekend.
By Sunday, sunshine will be back with temperatures slowly recovering. The lower 30's will be back as we jump back into the 40's by next Tuesday.
Mild air will stick around until Thanksgiving next Thursday before another round of snow showers moves through into the afternoon and evening for the holiday.