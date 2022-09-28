 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and La
Salle Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

After one more chilly night, temperatures will warm into the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We're in for yet another chilly night with Frost Advisories to go into effect before slightly warmer temperatures return into the weekend.

Sunshine will continue to take control for rest of the week as temperatures will warm after one more chilly night. Later tonight temperatures will drop back into the 30's with a Frost Advisory to go into effect a 1 a.m. for our entire area. 

Overnight lows may drop as low as 34° bringing another threat for patchy frost to develop. Cover any sensitive plants or bring them indoors if possible. Conditions will stay dry with as sunshine will be back into Thursday. 

Starting tomorrow, temperatures will start to climb. The middle 60's are forecasted for Thursday after a chilly morning. By Thursday night, most spots will only drop into the 40's. 

Friday will take temperatures into the upper 60's as the 70's back a comeback into our Saturday. We will be on quite the dry stretch of weather with little to no chances for rain through the next several days. 

The end of the weekend and the extended will feature the upper 60's with pleasant and sunny fall weather. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

