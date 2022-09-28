After one more chilly night, temperatures will warm into the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We're in for yet another chilly night with Frost Advisories to go into effect before slightly warmer temperatures return into the weekend.
Sunshine will continue to take control for rest of the week as temperatures will warm after one more chilly night. Later tonight temperatures will drop back into the 30's with a Frost Advisory to go into effect a 1 a.m. for our entire area.
Overnight lows may drop as low as 34° bringing another threat for patchy frost to develop. Cover any sensitive plants or bring them indoors if possible. Conditions will stay dry with as sunshine will be back into Thursday.
Starting tomorrow, temperatures will start to climb. The middle 60's are forecasted for Thursday after a chilly morning. By Thursday night, most spots will only drop into the 40's.
Friday will take temperatures into the upper 60's as the 70's back a comeback into our Saturday. We will be on quite the dry stretch of weather with little to no chances for rain through the next several days.
The end of the weekend and the extended will feature the upper 60's with pleasant and sunny fall weather.