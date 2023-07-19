After another sunny day, showers return overnight

Sunshine and warmer temperatures brings us another day of great weather before a few showers and storms may sweeps through into tomorrow.
Temperatures will feel slightly warmer today as we reach for the middle 80's this afternoon. Sunshine may mix in with a few clouds, but conditions will remain dry.
Dew points will start to climb over the next 24 hours all ahead of a chance for rain. By tomorrow morning, dew points will sit in the middle to upper 60's for a humid start.
A cold front will also be approaching bringing our chance for showers. A few scattered showers and storms will move in very early into Thursday. Most of the activity will roll out by 9 a.m. as the rest of the day stays dry.
Sunshine will return into tomorrow after the rain passes with mostly sunny skies expected for the rest of the week and into our Saturday.
Another chance for showers move in later into the day on Sunday. Dry conditions return shortly after as temperatures leap into the 90's! the 6-10 outlook features the chance for above average temperatures as we really heat things up.