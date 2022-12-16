After an active week, bitter cold air starts to settle in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few isolated snow showers may follow us into Saturday as temperatures continue to drop.
Scattered snow showers will soon come to an end as we head through the rest of our evening. You may still notice a few flurries overnight as Saturday holds a chance for a few isolated snow showers.
The rest of the night and weekend will stay quiet but cold. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 20's with wind chill dropping into the lower teens, if not upper single digits.
Saturday may see a few isolated show showers as gloomy conditions stick around. Wind chills will drop into the single digits overnight into Sunday morning.
Sunshine will finally make a comeback as afternoon highs remain in the middle 20's through the weekend.
Monday brings a low chance for snow into the afternoon as temperatures drop towards the middle of the week. The 20's will stick around through Tuesday but starting Tuesday night temperatures take a big drop.
Overnight lows Tuesday will fall to the lower single digits if not below zero. Colder air will continue to push in bringing afternoon highs down to the teens starting Wednesday and lows into the negatives.
Wind chill values will also suffer dropping a handful of degrees below zero late Tuesday into Wednesday morning and then again into Thursday morning.
Along with the cold, our next weather system will move through late Wednesday and into Thursday. There are some hints at potentially seeing accumulating snow.
Stay tuned to the forecast as details become clearer.