After an active Tuesday, quiet weather returns along with colder temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As active weather moves through this morning, quiet weather will return as soon as tonight with colder temperatures settling in.
Active Tuesday:
This morning's active weather has brought anything from dense fog to thunderstorms to even freezing rain across the Stateline. Heavy showers and thunderstorms will move through the southern counties through the morning before temperatures drop bringing a chance for a wintry mix this afternoon.
Best chance for an icy glaze or ice accumulations will be along the Wisconsin state line with northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin counties in a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. this evening.
Watch for slick spots throughout the morning further north and south later tonight as temperatures will drop well below freezing into tonight.
Most of this activity will exit by this evening as we'll see a break from any activity starting tonight into Wednesday.
Brief break:
The Stateline sees a break from any active weather starting tonight spilling over into the middle of the week. Temperatures will be much colder with the lower teens expected tonight as wind chills will drop near zero degrees.
Wednesday will feature partly sunny skies with colder but dry conditions. The day will stay dry even the overnights hours and the morning commute on Thursday.
The below average conditions will stick with us as we struggle to warm out of the 20's for the rest of the week.
Thursday's snow:
Our quiet weather comes to an end by Thursday as snow showers will enter the area by early afternoon. Showers will continue into the evening and overnight hours before exiting by early Friday morning.
In terms of accumulations, more details will become clearer into Wednesday as well as the morning of the event.