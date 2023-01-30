After a snowy weekend, bitter cold temperatures take over

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With sunshine to remain, bitter cold temperatures take over with wind chills dropping several degrees below zero.
Monday morning is off to a cold start with temperatures dropping into the single digits. You may notice a few flurries this morning with dry conditions remaining for the rest of the day.
The clouds you see early on will exit throughout the day as sunshine finally makes a comeback. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower teens as wind chills will stay below zero all day long.
Later tonight, harsh temperatures will take over. Overnight lows will fall near 10 degrees below with wind chills values dropping -15° to -20°. This will also lead to a very cold start to our Tuesday.
Forecast highs will stay within the lower teens for Tuesday with the 20's returning into Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine will finally stick around for most of this week as we also stay dry.
Temperatures will drop below zero again into Thursday night. Friday's highs will drop into the lower teens. The weekend will bring back the 30's as the weather still remains dry. Active weather looks to return into next week.