After a snowy start to the weekend, we gradually warm back to seasonable conditions

The last lingering snow showers are fading out of the area, leading into a dry Saturday afternoon up ahead. Don't put away the rain/snow gear just yet as there is a chance to see more wintry precipitation ahead.
Snow and clouds have cleared out of the area leading to mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 20s with clear skies and chilly conditions.
Chilly conditions continue into Sunday morning as temperatures slowly warm with the help of a little bit of sunshine. Daytime high temperatures for Sunday sit near the 40-degree mark. There is a chance of some rain/snow showers in the late morning into the afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s so a mix of rain and snow is possible. Little to no additional accumulations are expected.
As we head into the work week, the active pattern continues with multiple chances to see showers. Monday temperatures get into the low to mid 40s. There is another chance to see showers during the afternoon and evening hours.
The rest of the week we dry out with temperatures returning to the upper 40s to low 50s. More precipitation chances return to close out the next work week.