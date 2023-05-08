 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After a rainy start, this week dries out as temperatures warms

  • 0

Rain showers take over this morning as dry conditions, sunshine, and warmer temperatures will soon take over. 

3 line headlines - Copy.png

Widespread rain takes over this morning, bringing some west of I-39 heavy rain. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. 

Temperatures today will climb into the middle 60's as a few showers follow us into the afternoon. The rain will taper off closer to the early evening as dry conditions return for tonight. 

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40's. Cloud cover will begin to exit leading to partly cloudy skies. 

Temperatures will start to climb as the 70's return tomorrow with the upper 70's, low 80's expected by the end of the week.

Starting Tuesday, dry conditions take over until Thursday night. Sunshine is expected to dominate Tuesday and Wednesday before clouds move in ahead of our next chance for rain. 

3 panel plus text - Copy.png

Mostly cloudy skies return for Thursday as most of the day stays dry. Chances for rain increase into Thursday night and for Friday. 

Elevated chances for rain look to follow us into the Mother's Day weekend as temperatures stay warm. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you