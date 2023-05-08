After a rainy start, this week dries out as temperatures warms

Rain showers take over this morning as dry conditions, sunshine, and warmer temperatures will soon take over.
Widespread rain takes over this morning, bringing some west of I-39 heavy rain. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder as well.
Temperatures today will climb into the middle 60's as a few showers follow us into the afternoon. The rain will taper off closer to the early evening as dry conditions return for tonight.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40's. Cloud cover will begin to exit leading to partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will start to climb as the 70's return tomorrow with the upper 70's, low 80's expected by the end of the week.
Starting Tuesday, dry conditions take over until Thursday night. Sunshine is expected to dominate Tuesday and Wednesday before clouds move in ahead of our next chance for rain.
Mostly cloudy skies return for Thursday as most of the day stays dry. Chances for rain increase into Thursday night and for Friday.
Elevated chances for rain look to follow us into the Mother's Day weekend as temperatures stay warm.