After a quiet Monday, this next week will turn active

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Conditions will stay quiet for the start of our week, but active weather quickly moves in and may linger for a few days.
The rest of our weekend looks to stay gloomy and quiet. Cloudy skies will follow us into tonight as temperatures begin to drop into the lower 30's. Monday's weather will look the same as cloudy skies will settle in for most of this next week.
Afternoon highs will reach the lower 40's as conditions remain quiet. As we head into our Tuesday, a large area of low pressure will get closer to home bringing breezy winds and then rain showers.
Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour out of the east southeast as rain showers will move in late Tuesday night. Most of the activity looks to hold off until the evening and overnight.
Soaking showers are possible overnight and early into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50's as some rain becomes scattered. Thursday will provide a brief break before another chance for a wintry mix returns into the evening.
Temperatures will begin to drop as this system moves through leading to the chance of a rain and snow mix late Thursday early into Friday. Friday morning may even see light snow showers as temperatures will fall into the lower 30's.
There are still lots of details that will change and become clearer, stay tuned to the forecast throughout the week for more.