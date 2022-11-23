After a mild and sunny Wednesday, showers move in for the holiday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Beautiful weather takes over our Wednesday before showers move in for the holiday.
Wednesday morning brings us chilly temperatures as some have dropped into the 20's. With clear skies overhead, sunshine will dominate for another day as temperatures climb above average.
Afternoon highs will reach for the middle if not upper 50's. Beautiful weather is expected for our Wednesday before cloud cover slowly moves in later today.
Conditions will turn mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 30's.
For your Thanksgiving forecast, the early morning will stay dry, but a few showers may move in as early as 10 a.m. We will likely see some dry time with a few more scattered showers expected to reach us after 12 p.m.
These showers will be light and scattered in nature. You may see a few raindrops on your way to any Thanksgiving dinner plans. Most of the showers will exit into the evening and overnight, leaving us with dry weather into Friday.
Friday will bring the middle 40's and sunshine with chances for rain returning for Saturday.
The Stroll on State forecast does bring a chance for rain mainly into the evening. The day will start out dry with chances for rain increasing into the evening. We may see some showers reach as during the Christmas tree lightning and into the fireworks.
Showers may hold off until the overnight hours, stay tuned to the forecast throughout the week.