After a foggy start, sunshine and the 80's settle in for several days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a foggy start, sunshine will be back as the 80's settle in for several days as chance for rain return into the weekend.
Thursday is off to a foggy start with a majority of the area under a Dense Fog Advisory. This advisory will expire at 9 a.m. as the sun rises and the fog dissipates. Sunshine will be back for another day as the 80's settle in starting today. The same weather will carry over into Friday and Saturday.
Lower 80's are expected for the next few days before even warmer temperatures return into next week. By Monday, afternoon highs will reach the middle 80's with upper 80's taking over on Tuesday. The record high temperatures for the start of next week sit within the low 90's potentially bringing us into record breaking territory for the last few days of summer.
After the warm stretch of weather, the fall season comes in full swing. For the first day of fall next Thursday, temperatures will only climb into the upper 70's with the lower 60's settling in after.
In terms of the coming rain chances, the rest of this week stays dry with chances returning late Saturday. Showers will move in overnight and into Sunday.
There may be a few thunderstorms develop as well with the severe risk staying to our west into Iowa. There may be a break in the rain into the afternoon with chances increasing again late Sunday into early Monday morning.