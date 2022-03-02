After a few warm days, temperatures drop for Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we kick off the month of March with the 50's, temperatures drop into Thursday.
Brief cool-down:
We kicked off the month of March with spring-like conditions. Today has marked the third day in a row of temperatures highs in the 50's. With a cold front coming through this evening, Thursday will feel slightly different. Dry conditions will still remain through this evening with a slight chance for a light sprinkle to pass by.
Mostly cloudy skies will build back in as overnight lows fall into the lower to middle 20's. Winds will be breezier tonight as well with gusts up to 20 to 25 miles per hour. Thanks to the passage of the cold front, temperatures will struggle to warm as we'll be on track to reach the middle 30's with wind chills in the teens during the morning hours.
Mostly cloudy skies will dominate for tomorrow along with dry conditions. By Friday, temperatures will slowly recover climbing back into the lower to middle 40's.
Soggy weekend:
Dry conditions will still remain through early Friday with mostly cloudy skies expected to stick around. Heading into Friday night and early Saturday, chances for rain increase with scattered showers possible into the start of the weekend. Temperatures this weekend will soar climbing into the middle 60's with overnight lows into the lower 40's.
Saturday afternoon brings a better chance to see showers, even pockets of heavier rain are possible. By the evening hours, thunderstorms may also develop with windy conditions setting in. Chances for severe storms remains low but we will keep you updated the closer we get to the weekend.
Sunday will be dry for most of the day before chances for a rain and snow mix arrive into the evening. Temperatures will reach the lower 50's but drop int other 30's. Showers may transition into snow heading into Monday morning.