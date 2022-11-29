After a few showers, windy and cold weather sweeps in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our next system will bring us rain and mild temperatures before cold and windy conditions take over.
Tuesday morning is off to a quiet start. Some fog has developed dropping visibility across the area. Temperatures have dropped into the 30's for a cool start.
Mild temperatures will quickly move in, bringing us into the middle 50's by the afternoon. Cloud cover will stick around for most of our day as those showers will build in.
Scattered showers may move in as early as late this morning but most of the morning will stay dry. Chances for rain increase as we head into the late afternoon and early evening.
As temperatures drop, a few showers may transition into a rain and snow mix overnight. Depending on how quickly temperatures will fall, some may just see a few flurries.
As the active weather exits, strong winds will take over. Wind gusts will gust near 45 miles per hour starting Tuesday night through Wednesday. As these windy conditions settle in and temperatures drop, wind chill values into tomorrow morning will drop into the upper single digits.
Thursday will feature weaker winds, but chilly temperatures will stick around with afternoon highs reaching the middle 30's. Slightly warmer weather will be back by Friday.