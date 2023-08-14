Additional strong storms and heavy rainfall hit this evening

We caught a break in the rainy weather this afternoon, but storms return this evening. Threats of severe weather and flash flooding linger with any storm in our area.
Rain and storms look to fill in from west and east through 9 pm. Pockets of heavy rainfall may work over areas that saw hefty rain amounts earlier in the day. This could lead to isolated flash flooding, so stay alert for warnings, be wary when driving through downpours, and do not drive through any flooded roads.
Isolated severe weather remains possible early in the evening. Weak, brief tornadoes, funnel clouds, strong wind gusts, and hail are threats this evening. Take shelter immediately if you get a warning.
The storms and showers should dry up again by 9 pm. We'll stay quiet with a clearing sky overnight.
The rest of the week remains sunny, mostly quiet, and slightly cool for this time of year. Tuesday warms into the middle 70s, then Wednesday through Friday get into the low 80s. Each day is sunny except for early Thursday, when a slight chance for rain and storms comes through. The bulk of Thursday remains sunny and dry after the early rain chances.
We may get into a heat wave starting this weekend. Temperatures jump to the 90s, with the humidity making conditions feel even hotter for a few days in a row.