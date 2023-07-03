Adams Ave in Freeport under construction for over a year

Freeport, Il. — Adams Avenue in Freeport is about to get a $10 million reconstruction. Construction crews began last week on Adams Ave with large tree removal and putting up construction signs on the streets surrounding the construction.
This is the largest locally funded street reconstruction in recent City of Freeport’s history. The project cost is approximately $10 million and is slated to take over 1 year to complete.
This project is funded by IEPA water and sewer loans, along with local capital improvement and road bond funds.
Street reconstruction will begin after the July 4th holiday and will be under construction for an anticipated 15 months. During this time, please note that there will be major travel inconveniences while Adams Avenue’s infrastructure is being reconstructed.
The total Adams Avenue Reconstruction Project (from Float to Arcade) will include new water, sewer, storm and roadway replacement in the entire section and new water main from Float to Exchange. New curbing, street surfaces as well as bike lanes will be installed as well.
Watermain replacement on Clinton Avenue will be the first portion of the sanitary and storm construction.
Residents are encouraged to follow road closures and construction signage for crew and traveler safety. During this time, please note that there will be major travel inconveniences while Adams Avenue’s infrastructure is being reconstructed.
For more information on Adams Avenue, please visit the City website or Facebook page for timely construction updates.