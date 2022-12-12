Active weather quickly takes over Tuesday evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the week starts of dry but gloomy, active weather will soon take over bringing us anything from rain to even snow.
Monday evening will feature stubborn cloud cover as conditions remain dry. Temperatures will slowly drop into the lower 30's overnight. There will be a light breeze overnight before winds increase into Tuesday.
A large area of low pressure will sweep across the country bringing us our next chance for rain. As this system approaches, winds will increase. Gusts may reach near 30 miles per hour during the day on Tuesday, up to 35 miles per hour overnight into early Wednesday.
Most of the day tomorrow will remain dry and cloudy with showers moving in during the evening. Widespread rain will take over, overnight with soaking showers expected early into the morning.
Temperatures will flirt with the 50's for the middle of the week as showers become lighter and more scattered in nature. As temperatures fall into the middle 30's Wednesday, some showers will transition into a rain and snow mix.
Some activity will taper off some into portions of Thursday, however some activity will swing back into the area in the form of a rain and snow mix. With overnight lows dropping into the upper 20's Thursday, the activity will transition into snow showers early into Friday morning.
Minor accumulations are not out of the picture, stay tuned to the forecast as more details become available.