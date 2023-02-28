Active weather continues with a couple chances for rain and snow

Unsettled weather continues to impact the Stateline as rain showers move in tonight and a chance to see snow fly towards the end of the week.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 30s with cloudy skies. Showers move in from southwest to northeast arriving by the end of the dinnertime hours.
Scattered light rain is expected to start between 6 to 8 p.m. and become moderate by the 10 p.m. to midnight hour. Overall accumulation remains under 1/4" for the area and conditions dry out by tomorrow mornings commute.
This second chance for rain could impact the rivers that are already seeing flood alerts from yesterdays rainfall. The Sugar River that comes through Durand and Shirland is already under a Flood Warning as minor flooding is expected. This warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on March 2nd.
The Pecatonica River will see a Flood Watch that will go into effect Wednesday at 6 a.m. until further notice. The Rock River will also see a Flood Watch go into effect on Friday until further notice as well as minor flooding is possible.
Heading into Wednesday skies remain partly cloudy and temperatures stay mild into the low to mid 50s. Mild conditions don't stick around as temperatures tumble back into the mid to upper 30s for Thursday.
Thursday evening the Stateline sees another chance for some wintry precipitation continuing through the day on Friday. The track of this system could change as it moves closer, meaning that we could have the chance to see heavy or light accumulations.
The weekend ahead stays dry and mild as temperatures return to the low 40s with sunshine returning by Sunday.