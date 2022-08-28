Active weather continues into the start of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After an active afternoon across the Stateline we see a quiet night ahead before another round of strong to severe storms move through tomorrow.
Tonight, into tomorrow:
After a busy weather afternoon, where we saw heavy rain and some severe thunderstorms move through, we remain quiet for most of the night ahead. A few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder could bubble up overnight into tomorrow morning ahead of the cold front.
Tonight, temperatures remain mild in the upper 60's to low 70's across the board with mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid conditions stick around for the day tomorrow as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's with dew points in the low 70's for the start of the work week.
Monday Storms:
A combination of the hot and humid conditions and other environmental factors will trigger storms to develop ahead of a cold front. Similarly to today we will see storms start around noontime to 2 p.m. and last into the late afternoon to early evening hours.
The region is split in half with the western counties in a level one out of five for severe weather and the eastern and central counties are in a level two, on a scale of one to five, risk for severe weather.
Thunderstorms that develop tomorrow afternoon have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph, torrential downpours, and lightning. A brief tornado or two is also possible with individual thunderstorms moving across the area.
After sunset, the severe threat subsides but showers could linger into the overnight hours.
Looking ahead:
Once the cold front passes, we see the humidity and warmer temperatures drop!
Temperatures into the rest of the week stick in the mid to upper 70's with overnight lows in the 50's to 60's.
This is thanks to a high-pressure system that will be bringing cooler and drier weather for the rest of the week ahead.