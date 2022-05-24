Active shooter alert in Texas elementary school

UVALDE, TX -- NBC News reports that an elementary school is in lockdown after an active shooter alert was sent out Tuesday afternoon.
At 2:15 p.m local time, the NBC-15 WOAI helicopter is currently flying to to the scene in Uvalde, TX for reports of a shooting near an elementary school.
ABC-13 reported that "several" students were treated at Uvalde Memorial Hospital's emergency room.
University Health San Antonio reported via a tweet that the hospital is treating two patients, one child and one adult.
We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don’t have a condition to release at this time.— University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022
News 4 San Antonio reported that at 1:06 p.m. local time, the Uvalde Police Department confirmed that the shooter is in custody.
Uvalde CISD officials confirmed at 12:17 p.m. that there was an active shooter at Uvalde's Robb Elementary.
All district schools are under secure status.
An alert was sent out at 11:43 a.m. on the Uvalde Police Department Facebook page to inform the public of the event.
The Uvalde Police department is also requesting that the public avoid the area until the scene is no longer active.
Students were being taken to Uvalde High School to be reunited with parents and guardians.
However, the Police have requested that parents not pick up their children until "all are accounted for" an update from the district mentioned.
Uvalde is a town of around 14,000 residents and is 97 miles west of San Antonio, Texas.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.