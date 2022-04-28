Active pattern settles in as temperatures begin to warm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting this morning, active weather reaches the Stateline with more rain expected through the weekend.
Rainy Thursday:
Scattered showers are moving into the Stateline this morning as chilly temperatures still remain. Most areas have dropped into the middle to upper 30's.
These showers will be moving through most of the morning with more dry time expected by the afternoon. Some shower may bring a rumble of thunder or two. Temperatures by the afternoon will climb into the lower 50's.
The afternoon and overnight hours still hold a chance for a spotty shower with temperatures falling into the middle 40's overnight. Most of the area will stay dry as we head into Friday morning.
With a dry start expected for tomorrow, the afternoon brings back the chance for showers.
Active start:
The Stateline will see an active start to the weekend with a chance for rain into Friday afternoon and Saturday.
Early tomorrow, cloud cover will be noticed with most spots staying dry. There is a chance for showers to reach us into the afternoon. There is slight disagreement between models so this chance may become even slimmer. Showers are likely into the overnight hours however.
Another potential we want to watch is for Saturday. There is an increasing chance for thunderstorms on Saturday with a low potential for an isolated stronger storm. As of today, the Stateline is under a marginal risk or, a 1 out of 5, for severe potential.
As we are a couple days out, the forecast may still evolve especially with a chance for rain early in the day on Saturday. Stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.
Slowly warming:
Along with some active weather, temperatures will slowly warm as well. With temperatures only reaching the lower 50's today, tomorrow will bring back the 60's.
A handful of days moving forward will feature high temperatures into the 60's with overnight lows falling into the 40's.
These temperatures will stick around for the first week of May with a few days that may fall back into the middle 50's.