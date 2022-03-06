Active end to the weekend leads to a more calm mid week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hopefully you didn't put away your snow brushes and shovels yet as the Stateline is expected so see some snow tonight and into the morning. Calm and quiet conditions return for the midweek.
Winter Returns:
Clouds have increased across the Stateline today as our next system moves into the Midwest. Temperatures have been in the upper 30s close to 40 degrees today.
Temperatures continue to drop this evening into the low 30s, clouds will stick around, and snow will start a little later than midnight. There is a slight chance that the Stateline could see a little bit of rain before precipitation transitions to an all-snow event.
Snow is heaviest between midnight to 3 a.m. tomorrow morning where we could see almost an inch an hour snowfall rates. Moderate snow continues into the morning commute time and stops between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Accumulations between 2-3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible
Beginning of the Workweek:
Snow wraps up during the late morning to early afternoon. Skies remain cloudy and temperatures remain cooler in the low to mid 30s. Overnight clouds begin to exit the Stateline allowing for temperatures to drop into the upper teens.
Tuesday through Wednesday the Stateline remains dry and quiet. High temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Skies remain mostly sunny through this period too.
Looking ahead:
The next system moves in for Thursday into Friday, this system is still a few days out so certain specifics are still unknown at this point. Precipitation looks to start out initially as rain but quickly transitions over to a wintry mix.