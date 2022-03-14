Above average temperatures take over this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting a new week with quiet conditions as above average temperatures will take over.
First half:
Monday morning is off to a chilly start along with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Chilly mornings with warmer afternoons will be the trend for this week as above average temperatures will settle in.
With a mostly dry day expected, winds may be breezy with gusts up to 25 miles per hour into the afternoon. Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the middle 30's.
There is a slight chance for an isolated rain showers or drizzle tonight. Some showers may spill over into the early morning hours but likely to dry out before you head out the door on Tuesday.
Tomorrow will feature some more sunshine as forecast highs will reach into the lower 50's. Tuesday is trending to stay dry and still mild before even warmer temperatures reach us for the middle of our week.
Mid-week:
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 60's. Nearly every day this week will be above average before we briefly cool off into Thursday.
These warmer temperatures will be accompanied by mostly cloudy skies before showers reach us into Thursday. Light rain showers will spill over the Stateline into the afternoon and linger overnight into Friday morning.
Temperatures Thursday night will drop near freezing as some showers may transition into a rain and snow mix. Some details may still change with it being a few days out.
Stay tuned to the forecast for more details to come on our late week system. The weekend is trending to stay dry with above average temperatures returning, just in time for the first day of Spring!