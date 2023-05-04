Above average temperatures settle in before chances for rain return

Sunshine takes over our Thursday as today kicks off a long stretch of above average temperatures as we climb into the middle 70's.
Thursday starts with chilly temperatures as some have still dropped into the upper 30's. We quickly bounce back through the next few hours.
Temperatures quickly warm as they'll rise into the low to middle 70's for the afternoon! Today kicks off a stretch of above average temperatures with even warmer weather is expected into the weekend and next week.
Sunshine will dominate for today as we stay dry. It's a great day to get outside, but don't forget the sunglasses and sunscreen. The UV index today is expected to reach 6-7 into the afternoon. Pollen levels will also be high for today.
Dry and quiet weather takes us through tonight as overnight lows will fall into the upper 40's, not as chilly into Friday morning. Forecast highs will climb into the middle to upper 70's. You may see some more cloud cover as we also see a low chance for rain.
A few isolated showers may bubble up into Friday afternoon with scattered showers overnight. A few showers may spill over into Saturday morning. Most of Saturday is expected to stay dry with another low chance for rain moving in overnight. Those chances increase heading into early Sunday morning.
Scattered showers are possible Sunday and even into Monday as we settle into an active pattern. Temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 70's, despite these chances for rain.