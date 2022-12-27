Above average temperatures quickly return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday brings another cold day before above average temperatures take over also bringing more active weather.
This morning is off to a cold start as temperatures have dropped into the low single digits, if not a few degrees below zero. Afternoon highs will only reach the middle 20's as today will remain cold.
Breezy conditions will also set in later today with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. These conditions will remain through Wednesday as mild weather begins to return.
Temperatures will jump into the lower 40's starting tomorrow as partly cloudy skies will remain. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week bringing temperatures into the lower 50's. That is quite the jump from being in the negatives just last Friday.
Chances for rain will also return along with the above average temperatures. Thursday features a chance for a drizzle with light showers possible overnight.
Friday also features a low chance for rain as Saturday brings a greater chance for scattered showers.
With the active weather moving through the weekend, temperatures will also begin to fall back through the 40's as the upper 30's are expected into the extended forecast.