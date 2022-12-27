 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Above average temperatures quickly return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday brings another cold day before above average temperatures take over also bringing more active weather. 

This morning is off to a cold start as temperatures have dropped into the low single digits, if not a few degrees below zero. Afternoon highs will only reach the middle 20's as today will remain cold. 

Breezy conditions will also set in later today with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. These conditions will remain through Wednesday as mild weather begins to return.

Temperatures will jump into the lower 40's starting tomorrow as partly cloudy skies will remain. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week bringing temperatures into the lower 50's. That is quite the jump from being in the negatives just last Friday. 

Chances for rain will also return along with the above average temperatures. Thursday features a chance for a drizzle with light showers possible overnight. 

Friday also features a low chance for rain as Saturday brings a greater chance for scattered showers. 

With the active weather moving through the weekend, temperatures will also begin to fall back through the 40's as the upper 30's are expected into the extended forecast. 

