 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Abnormally High Heat and Humidity for May Today...

Very warm temperatures will peak in the 89 to 93 degree range
this afternoon across inland areas of northern Illinois and
northwest Indiana. Combined with a humid air mass, heat index
readings will peak in the upper 90s with even a few locations
topping 100 degree heat index readings, especially in north
central Illinois. While there will be reprieve in lake adjacent
counties that will work its way further inland during the mid
afternoon, areas well inland will see no relief this afternoon.

This heat and humidity combined with light winds can catch folks
off guard especially this early in the season. Take extra
precautions today including for those partaking in after school
activities outside. Drink plenty of fluids and limit the time of
outdoor strenuous activity or exercise. If you must be outside
for a prolonged period of time today, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing when possible and take frequent breaks.

Abbott Nutrition hopes new plant alleviates formula shortage

  • 0
Abbott Nutrition logo blur

STURGIS, MI – Abbott Nutrition has released a statement stating both that its Sturgis, Michigan plant could be running within two weeks and also that upon FDA approval, their products could be back on shelves within six to eight weeks. 

Abbott Nutrition, who recalled three popular brands of powered infant formula in February, released a statement today:  

“Subject to FDA approval, we could restart the site within two weeks. We would begin production of EleCare, Alimentum and metabolic formulas first and then begin production of Similac and other formulas,” the company said. 

Abbott Nutrition says that it is aware of the urgent formula shortage and thinks that the Sturgis plant will help the situation.  

"We know the recall has worsened an already existing industry-wide infant formula shortage in the U.S. and we've been seeing and hearing the stress and despair of parents who are facing empty shelves," Abbott's statement said. 

Abbott Nutrition says that the Sturgis plant will have improved systems and protocols including updated training, safety, water, and cleaning.  