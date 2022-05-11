Abbott Nutrition hopes new plant alleviates formula shortage

STURGIS, MI – Abbott Nutrition has released a statement stating both that its Sturgis, Michigan plant could be running within two weeks and also that upon FDA approval, their products could be back on shelves within six to eight weeks.
Abbott Nutrition, who recalled three popular brands of powered infant formula in February, released a statement today:
“Subject to FDA approval, we could restart the site within two weeks. We would begin production of EleCare, Alimentum and metabolic formulas first and then begin production of Similac and other formulas,” the company said.
Abbott Nutrition says that it is aware of the urgent formula shortage and thinks that the Sturgis plant will help the situation.
"We know the recall has worsened an already existing industry-wide infant formula shortage in the U.S. and we've been seeing and hearing the stress and despair of parents who are facing empty shelves," Abbott's statement said.
Abbott Nutrition says that the Sturgis plant will have improved systems and protocols including updated training, safety, water, and cleaning.