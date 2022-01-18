Abandoned dog found dead covered in snow in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A non-profit organization is looking for your help to find the owner of a dead dog found on the side of the road last week.
CARE for PETS says they received a call about a possible dead dog in a crate on the side of the road in the 2200 block of Martha Ave., east side off of Kishwaukee late Friday night.
The organization says a volunteer was able to fold the crate down enough to get the crate, along with the dead dog inside of the crate, inside of their car and out of the elements.
CARE for PETS says the dog had suffered severe weight loss and starved to death. The dog had a body scale score of 1:5, according to the organization.
The dog was not chipped, CARE for PETS says.
Now, the organization wants to find the owner of the dog. CARE for PETS is offering a $2,000 reward for information on who owned the dog so the organization can press charges.
The organization believes the owner lives near where the dog was found in the 2200 block of Martha Ave., but does not know for sure.
"Animals cannot speak for themselves. They need US to be their voice. Someone had to have seen this dog out in the elements, in a crate while she was still alive. If you see something, say something," the organization said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact CARE for PETS at 779-208-4060 or email info@wecareforpets.org. CARE for PETS did post photos of the dog along with some of the other items that were found with the dog. Click here to see if you recognize any of the items.
Editor's Note: 13 WREX chose not to share photos of the dog due to their graphic nature.