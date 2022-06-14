 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

AAA offers "hot tips" for motorists

AURORA -- With a heat wave washing over Illinois and Indiana this week, AAA urges the public to be cautious while on the road. 

“Nothing ruins a summer trip faster than a flat tire, overheated cooling system or battery that quits working on a hot summer day,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

“That’s why it is important to perform basic safety checks before you get on the road.”

AAA recommends drivers address 5 safety checkpoints to help their vehicle perform its best in high summer temperatures. 

  1. Battery
    Securely mount the car's battery to minimize vibrations. Clean corrosive build-up off battery terminals and cable clamps. Batteries over 3 years old should be tested to determine how much more life it has.

  2. Engine
    Have the system flushed and the coolant replaced as recommended by the vehicle's manufacturer. Replace worn parts and inspect hoses and drive belts for poor condition. Have the vehicle serviced at appropriate intervals.
     
  3. Tires
    If the vehicle has not been driven recently, check the tires before travelling. Inflate tires to the number recommended by the vehicle's manufacturer instead of the amount on the tire sidewall.

  4. Fluids
    Check all the fluids (motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, etc.) to make sure they're at appropriate levels. If any levels need topping off, use the type specified in the owner's manual.

  5. Air Conditioning
    Make sure to keep the interior of the car cool to reduce fatigue and increase driver alertness. Have the air conditioning system checked regularly.

AAA also recommends that every driver carry an emergency item kit containing supplies like:

  • cell phone charger
  • flashlight
  • first aid kit
  • drinking water
  • extra snacks and food
  • booster cables
  • emergency flares or reflectors
  • windshield wiper fluid
  • tire pressure gauge
  • adjustable wrench
  • basic toolkit

Other vehicle-related heat tips include:

  • Never leave children or animals in a car because vehicle interiors heat up very quickly and can cause brain damage or death.

  • When parked, utilize a sun shield to cover the windshield and protect your car's seatbelts and interior plastic parts from getting too hot.

  • Remove valuable electronics before leaving the vehicle to avoid battery drainage or internal damage.

  • Open the car's doors before initially entering to give the interior time to cool.

