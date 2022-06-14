AAA offers "hot tips" for motorists

AURORA -- With a heat wave washing over Illinois and Indiana this week, AAA urges the public to be cautious while on the road.
“Nothing ruins a summer trip faster than a flat tire, overheated cooling system or battery that quits working on a hot summer day,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group.
“That’s why it is important to perform basic safety checks before you get on the road.”
AAA recommends drivers address 5 safety checkpoints to help their vehicle perform its best in high summer temperatures.
- Battery
Securely mount the car's battery to minimize vibrations. Clean corrosive build-up off battery terminals and cable clamps. Batteries over 3 years old should be tested to determine how much more life it has.
- Engine
Have the system flushed and the coolant replaced as recommended by the vehicle's manufacturer. Replace worn parts and inspect hoses and drive belts for poor condition. Have the vehicle serviced at appropriate intervals.
- Tires
If the vehicle has not been driven recently, check the tires before travelling. Inflate tires to the number recommended by the vehicle's manufacturer instead of the amount on the tire sidewall.
- Fluids
Check all the fluids (motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, etc.) to make sure they're at appropriate levels. If any levels need topping off, use the type specified in the owner's manual.
- Air Conditioning
Make sure to keep the interior of the car cool to reduce fatigue and increase driver alertness. Have the air conditioning system checked regularly.
AAA also recommends that every driver carry an emergency item kit containing supplies like:
- cell phone charger
- flashlight
- first aid kit
- drinking water
- extra snacks and food
- booster cables
- emergency flares or reflectors
- windshield wiper fluid
- tire pressure gauge
- adjustable wrench
- basic toolkit
Other vehicle-related heat tips include:
- Never leave children or animals in a car because vehicle interiors heat up very quickly and can cause brain damage or death.
- When parked, utilize a sun shield to cover the windshield and protect your car's seatbelts and interior plastic parts from getting too hot.
- Remove valuable electronics before leaving the vehicle to avoid battery drainage or internal damage.
- Open the car's doors before initially entering to give the interior time to cool.