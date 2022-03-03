AAA: Average price of gas in Illinois surpasses $4 per gallon

AURORA, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois drivers are starting to change their habits as prices continue to rise.
According to AAA, the average price of gas in Illinois is $4.02 per gallon as of Thursday. AAA says Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused oil prices to surge above $110 a barrel for the first time in a decade. Oil is now $19/b more than Friday’s settlement. An increase of that magnitude could signal a 40-50 cent jump at the pump.
According to a new AAA survey, some drivers in the state are now starting to adjust their driving habits. 56% of Illinois drivers say they would start to change their driving behaviors given the current price of gas.
Here's a look at the top changes Illinoisans said they've made because of rising gas prices:
- 34% are driving less often
- 20% are driving shorter distances
- 19% combined trips
- 19% participate in fuel rewards programs
- 19% drove further for cheaper gas prices
17% of Illinoisans surveyed said they would not change their driving behaviors regardless of price.