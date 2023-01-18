A wintry mix takes over later this evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first half of the day will remain quiet and cloudy, until a wintry mix takes over.
Cool temperatures and cloudy skies kick start our Wednesday. The first half of the day will stay quiet with no impacts expected for the morning commute.
Later this afternoon and evening, a wintry mix will move in. Showers may begin as early as 4 p.m. with the bulk of it moving in during the early evening. The activity will likely arrive as rain showers and quickly bring a rain and snow mix north of I-88.
Those furthest to the northwest will see heavy, wet snow. This activity will continue overnight and into Thursday. The morning may bring a brief break but rain showers, if not a rain and snow mix, will move back in during the early afternoon on Thursday.
As temperatures begin to drop throughout the day tomorrow, the lingering activity will come as snow showers before exiting closer to the evening.
In terms of accumulations, those further to the northwest may see 1-2" of wet snow, moving south of that is where a rain and snow mix is likely. up to 1" of slushy accumulations is possible with rain remaining near and south of I-88.
With this coming in during the evening, take caution on the roads for the evening commute or if you have any late night plans. There may be slick spots even into the morning on Thursday.
Friday will remain dry but cloudy as temperatures drop into the lower 30's. The same weather is expected into Saturday with Sunday bringing a chance for light snow showers.