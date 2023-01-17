A wintry mix brings January weather back to the area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We've avoided a lot of wintry weather so far this month, but a mix of rain, snow, and sleet may make Wednesday and Thursday look and feel a lot more like January.
Leading up to Wednesday's showers, we'll have a quiet and cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s. You'll have time to run errands and such into the early afternoon before slushy roads are possible.
Based on the current track, the bulk of the snow storm moves through southwest to central Wisconsin. IF the storm takes a more southeasterly track, we may be in for more snow since we are right on the edge.
Since we are on the edge, we see a mix of snow, sleet, and rain. A couple inches of slush is possible near and northwest of Freeport. East and southeast of Freeport, a mix of snow, sleet, and rain is possible, including Rockford and Rochelle. Further southeast near Dixon and DeKalb, mainly rain showers fall.
The showers start by 6 pm Wednesday, then continue through Wednesday night. Thursday sees lighter showers in the morning, then drier weather later in the day.
While amounts may not amount to too much (up to 2" near Freeport; less for the rest of the area), slushy roads will likely slow you down Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Adjust accordingly until the roads clear up.
Quieter and cooler weather settles in for the end of the week. Temperatures stay close to freezing during the day with the 20s at night. There remains a slight chance for snow between late Saturday and Sunday.