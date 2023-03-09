A winter storm brings some heavy snow into Thursday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 2 to 4 inches near the I-88 corridor to 4 to 7 inches near the Wisconsin border. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, and Kane Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become snow covered and travel difficult, particularly between 6 PM and midnight when the heaviest snow is expected to fall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch per hour this evening. The expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&