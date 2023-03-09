A winter storm brings heavy snow through the evening

Snow is underway, and likely picks up to heavy showers by this evening.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll counties. 6"+ inches of snow is possible within northwest Illinois.
The rest of the Stateline may see several inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect, mentioning the chance for heavy snow this evening after 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. This impacts the evening commute. Slushy conditions will remain for the morning commute into the morning as well.
Those furthest north have the best chance for 4-7" to accumulate with totals dropping off the further south that you go. Rain may mix in with the snow early so it will take some time for the snow to stick, and the activity will transition to snow showers into the evening.
As rain may mix in, especially closer to I-88, this will lower the amount of snow that accumulates.
This evening's commute will be impacted as the heavy snow moves in with snow becoming lighter by sunrise into Friday morning. Slushy conditions are still expected for the morning commute despite the heavy snow coming to an end.
The snow will be wet and heavy meaning it will be difficult to shove. Take frequent breaks while shoveling.
The rest of Friday stays cool and cloudy as the weekend brings another chance for snow. A majority of Saturday stays dry with snow showers to move through overnight into Sunday morning bringing a few inches. Stay tuned for more details.