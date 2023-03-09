 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations
ranging from 2 to 4 inches near the I-88 corridor, to 4 to 7
inches closer to the Wisconsin border.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become snow covered and travel
difficult, particularly this afternoon through 9 PM this
evening when the heaviest snow is expected to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch
per hour this afternoon through early this evening. The
expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling
hazardous.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

A winter storm brings heavy snow into Thursday

Heavy snow is expected near the Stateline

Thursday may be off to a quiet start, however the area is expecting to see several inches of snow later this evening. 

Conditions will stay dry for the morning until a winter storm arrives into the afternoon. 

This winter storm will lead to a number of winter alerts to go into effect. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at noon for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll counties. 6"+ inches of snow is possible within northwest Illinois. 

The rest of the Stateline may also see several inches of snow with the rest of our area counties to see a Winter Weather Advisory to into effect mentioning the chance for heavy snow this evening after 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. impacting the evening commute. Slushy conditions will remain for the morning commute into the morning as well. 

Those furthest north have the best chance for 4-7" to accumulate with totals dropping off the further south that you go. Rain may mix in with the snow early so it will take some time for the snow to stick, and the activity will transition to snow showers into the evening. 

As rain may mix in, especially closer to I-88, this will lower the amount of snow that accumulates. 

This evening's commute will be impacted as the heavy snow moves in with snow becoming lighter by sunrise into Friday morning. Slushy conditions are still expected for the morning commute despite the heavy snow coming to an end. 

The snow will be wet and heavy meaning it will be difficult to shove. Take frequent breaks while shoveling. 

The rest of Friday stays cool and cloudy as the weekend brings another chance for snow. A majority of Saturday stays dry with snow showers to move through overnight into Sunday morning bringing a few inches. Stay tuned for more details. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

