A winter storm brings heavy snow into Thursday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 2 to 4 inches near the I-88 corridor, to 4 to 7 inches closer to the Wisconsin border. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become snow covered and travel difficult, particularly this afternoon through 9 PM this evening when the heaviest snow is expected to fall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch per hour this afternoon through early this evening. The expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&