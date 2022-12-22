A winter storm brings hazardous conditions to the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A winter storm is moving across northern Illinois, bringing snow, strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures.
Snow showers have built in throughout the area over the course of the last few hours, bringing snowfall rates up to 1" per hour in some cases. This will reduce visibility.
The back edge of the snowfall is moving across northern Illinois this afternoon. Falling snow will begin to taper off in the next couple of hours, yielding to the threat of blowing snow as strong winds begin to take over.
Winds will increase to 20-30 mph with gusts climbing near 50 mph overnight. The strong winds are expected this evening through Friday morning bringing another impact: blowing snow.
Drifting and blowing show will cause road conditions to deteriorate with the potential for ground blizzard conditions. This happens when there is no longer snow falling but strong winds pick up and throw around snow that has already fallen, resulting in little to no visibility.
Blowing snow will be an issue throughout the day on Friday even into Saturday morning.
Another concern with this storm will be the dangerously cold temperatures. Temperatures have already crashed across the area in the wake of an Arctic cold front that moved through this morning.
Some of our western-most areas have already seen temperatures drop below zero, but the entire area can expect to be below zero by about 6 p.m. The low tonight is -8°F with wind chills expected to drop between -30°F to -40°F.
In these conditions, frostbite can occur within minutes. Limit time outside and bundle up with layers if you do head out.