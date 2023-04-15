A wild weather weekend is ahead, as the Stateline jumps through many seasons

The Stateline sees all seasons coming up in the next few days, from strong storms tonight to snow Monday morning be prepared for anything mother nature throws at us!
Tonight:
Summer like conditions come to an end soon as a cold front approaches from the west. As it crosses the Mississippi River it brings strong to possibly severe storms into the area late tonight into early Sunday morning.
There is a low potential for a few storms to become severe with our area under a 1 out of 5 for the severe risk.
If any storms become severe into Saturday night, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. This activity is expected to reach us after 8:30 p.m. into the late evening.
Soggy, Spring-like Sunday:
Showers and storms linger into Sunday morning as the cold front moves into the area, to start the day temperatures will be in the upper 50s but as soon as that front passes, they quickly drop back into the low to mid 40s.
Drizzly and breezy conditions continue throughout the day making for a soggy Sunday ahead. A Freeze Watch has been issued for the entire Stateline from Sunday evening to Monday morning. Temperatures will continue to drop into the low to mid 30s with gusty winds.
Winter Returns Monday:
Snow showers continue into the morning hours on Monday and could cause limited visibility and a slushy roads for the morning commute. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible on grassy surfaces, however, will melt quickly due to the warmth we saw throughout the past week.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside and Jo Daviess Counties from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday due to northwest winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
A jacket and perhaps the winter boots will be needed for Monday as daytime high temperatures struggle to get into the upper 40s with winds gusting up to 40 to 45 mph at times.
The week ahead:
A chilly Monday night into Tuesday is ahead as temperatures stay in the upper 20s to low 30s for the overnight hours. Growing season has started due to the warm temperatures we saw this past week so make sure to protect any temperature sensitive vegetation.
Temperatures are expected to reach back into the 50's for Monday afternoon with the 60's back by Tuesday.