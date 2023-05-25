A warming trend kicks in as holiday weekend arrives

After a couple cooler days, summer heat slowly returns as the holiday weekend gets underway. Even hotter conditions develop as June begins.
We have to get through another brisk night first. Temperatures fall into the chilly low 40s overnight, with clear and calmer weather.
Friday is the start of the warming trend. Temperatures don't fly up to summer levels all at once, though. Highs are up about 5 degrees and into the middle 70s Friday afternoon. We'll see a lot of sunshine and light winds, resulting in comfortable and beautiful weather for holiday travelers or anyone staying close to home.
Conditions warm up into the upper 70s for Saturday, then Sunday reaches the low 80s. Memorial Day rounds out the holiday weekend with highs in the middle 80s. All days feature a lot of sunshine.
A long stretch of dry and sunny weather lasts through next week. We could be into some hot summer weather with highs in the 90s for a couple days.
The drier than usual weather leads to near-drought conditions for a few spots. We could see drought or abnormally dry conditions set in during the coming weeks as rainfall may be lacking for a while.