A warm week is ahead as rain returns to the forecast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Warm temperatures continue into the week ahead A quiet first half of the week is forecasted; we turn active towards the latter half of the week.
A picturesque blue bird day was seen across the Stateline as temperatures got into the upper 30's as a high-pressure system worked its way into the area.
This high-pressure system keeps skies clear, and winds calm tonight, because of this a few spots of patchy fog is possible late tonight into Monday morning.
The start of the work week remains quiet as some fog may continue into the early morning hours. Overall, Monday remains warm in the mid to upper 30's with breezy southerly winds. A quick burst of showers could impact the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Springtime warmth continue into midweek as skies turn cloudy and a round of soaking rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.
We return to more February like temperatures by the end of the week.