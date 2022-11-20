A warm holiday week is ahead after a very cold week.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Happy Sunday! The Stateline is trending out of the frigid pattern we have seen over the past week. A dry and mild week is ahead as we inch closer to Turkey Day.
After a cold but sunny day today, we are going to settle back into the mid 20s for tonight under mostly clear skies. Our strong winds continue tonight gusting between 30 to 35 mph at times.
These southerly winds will usher in our warm temperatures for the week ahead. Monday sees mostly sunny skies with temperatures almost 10° warmer than today. A dry cold front brings a wind shift and warmer temperatures with it. Tomorrow expect temperatures in the low to mid 40s with a breezy westerly wind.
The warming pattern continues into the mid-week as Tuesday and Wednesday both feature similar conditions as a high-pressure system stays to our east. Tuesday sees plentiful sunshine with highs sitting in the mid 40's to low 50's. Wednesday has similar conditions with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 40's to low 50's.
As Thanksgiving gets closer, we see the chance for a soggy holiday. A low-pressure system over the Pacific Northwest will cross the Plains models right now are showing a minimal rain to light snow event to impact the holidays. Keep an eye to the forecast as this could change as time goes on.